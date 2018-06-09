All aboard for Mayor’s Cup kick-off
Today sees the final teams selected to participate in the much-anticipated annual Mayor’s Cup set to be staged at Buffalo City Stadium next Saturday. The teams that were selected in the four zones, namely King, Mdantsane, Duncan Village, and East London will be competing in the following sporting codes; soccer, rugby sevens, table tennis, volley ball, boxing and goalball.
