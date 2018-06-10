Contract lights up future for Qeshile
The Warriors officially announced their squad for the upcoming 2018-19 season on Thursday morning, featuring five Border players in the Franchise team’s mix. Regular Warriors stars Aya Gqamane, Christiaan Jonker and Mohammed Vallie retained their contracts once again and should play integral parts in their upcoming season.
