Bavuma looks to fill AB’s shoes

The retirement of South African batting talisman AB de Villiers has opened a gaping hole at number four in the Proteas lineup and Temba Bavuma has announced his intention to put his hand up for the position. Bavuma batted at number four last year during the fourth Test against England where he scored 46 and 12 in the 177 runs loss at Old Trafford as South Africa lost the series 3-1 and he wants to give it another go.

