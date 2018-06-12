Challenge fever to get the fans in high spirits

Provincial rugby is returning to Mdantsane this weekend as the fourth SuperSport Rugby Challenge Festival of 2018 takes centre stage at the iconic Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday. A full day of action is on the cards for rugby starved fans in the area, with two top provincial clashes and an enticing club rugby matchup set to entertain what should be a large crowd.

