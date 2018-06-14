It’s from Russia with love for the fans

Russia kicked off their World Cup in style yesterday, scoring early against Saudi Arabia in front of an ecstatic crowd in Moscow after President Vladimir Putin officially declared the tournament open. After a performance from British pop star Robbie Williams, Putin told the 80000 crowd at the Luzhniki Stadium: “I congratulate all of you at the start of the most important championship in the world.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.