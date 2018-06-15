Judgement reserved in Ajax's bid to remain in the PSL
Judgement has been reserved in Ajax Cape Town’s attempt to have an arbitration decision overturned that saw the club relegated from the Premier Soccer League. Ajax will find out next week if their court attempt to remain in the PSL has been successful. The were relegated to the National First Division (NFD) following arbitrator William Mokhari’s decision to dock them seven points last month.
