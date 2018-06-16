Amavarara starts their promotional campaign with a dull stalemate

SAB League play-offs regulars Amavarara FC got their promotional campaign off to a bad start when they played to a 1-all draw against Manchester United at the Army Base Stadium in Grahamstown today.

The entertaining and fast paced game started off with both teams asserting their dominance, proving why they were champions in their respective regions.

In the first half Amavarara were quick to penetrate United's defence when Luthando Tshapile managed to make his way through United's final third, where he found Lwando Gxaba who took a shot that was too fast for keeper Sbusiso Majane - making the score 1-nil.

Both teams were pushing for goals, but they were also counteracting each others moves throughout the first half.

After the break United was looking desperate for goals as they played the ball alone during the first minutes of the second half. United's efforts paid off when they finally found the much needed equaliser in the 15th minute of the second half when their captain, Mandilakhe Copele, found himself in a one on one situation with Amavarara's shot stopper, and managed to score, making the score 1-all. Amavarara missed more than four clear cut opportunities to score through Branton “Neymar” Jackson who was very instrumental in the game. The Komani-based outfit will be looking to collect maximum points tomorrow when they take on limping Madibaz who were beaten 1-0 by young lads Happy Movers.

The tournament continues tomorrow morning.-END