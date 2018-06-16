Sport

Former rugby Springbok Syd Nomis dies

By TimesLIVE - 16 June 2018
2 June 2006, Jake White, Syd Nomis and Jean De Villiers during the Springbok press conference at the Southern Sun Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa
2 June 2006, Jake White, Syd Nomis and Jean De Villiers during the Springbok press conference at the Southern Sun Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa
Image: Lee Warren / Gallo Images

Former Springbok rugby winger Syd Nomis has died at the age of 76‚ SA Rugby said on Saturday.

South African Rugby @ Springboks tweeted: “A bit of sad news as former Springbok wing Syd Nomis‚ who scored six tries in 25 Tests between 1967 and 1972‚ passed away from a heart attack earlier today. He was 76. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. #RIPSyddie”

Until 2001‚ Nomis held the record for most consecutive matches (25) played for the Springboks.

He was inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X