Former rugby Springbok Syd Nomis dies
Former Springbok rugby winger Syd Nomis has died at the age of 76‚ SA Rugby said on Saturday.
South African Rugby @ Springboks tweeted: “A bit of sad news as former Springbok wing Syd Nomis‚ who scored six tries in 25 Tests between 1967 and 1972‚ passed away from a heart attack earlier today. He was 76. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. #RIPSyddie”
Until 2001‚ Nomis held the record for most consecutive matches (25) played for the Springboks.
He was inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.
