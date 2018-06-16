Former Springbok rugby winger Syd Nomis has died at the age of 76‚ SA Rugby said on Saturday.

South African Rugby @ Springboks tweeted: “A bit of sad news as former Springbok wing Syd Nomis‚ who scored six tries in 25 Tests between 1967 and 1972‚ passed away from a heart attack earlier today. He was 76. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. #RIPSyddie”

Until 2001‚ Nomis held the record for most consecutive matches (25) played for the Springboks.

He was inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.