Blackpool, Madibaz struggle in play-offs

Blackpool from Sweetwaters and Madibaz from Port Elizabeth are out of the running to gain promotion to the ABC Motsepe League after losing both games they have played at the SAB League Play-offs at the Army Base in Grahamstown.

Both teams have not qualified for the next round as they each scored only one goal in both their games played so far, of which they both lost.

The tournament which started yesterday has seen regular teams collecting much needed points to stay in the game.

East London-based Birmingham City has so far done well for themselves after winning both their games and they are now sitting on the log with six points, having scored five goals while conceding only two.

Another team that's no stranger to the play-offs – Amavarara – experienced a bit of unexpected turbulence. The Komani-based outfit started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United but they bounced back this morning with a 2-1 win against Madibaz who have failed to win a single game.

Meanwhile, Mighty Bucs and Siyanda have the same number of points – three – meaning they are still in the running depending on how other matches end today.

The tournament is due to conclude today.