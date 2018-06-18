Poor display costs the Bulldogs dearly
Elephants trumpet win
A poor performance from the Border Bulldogs in front of a passionate home crowd saw them close out their 2018 SuperSport Rugby Challenge campaign with a whimper as the Eastern Province Elephants claimed their first win of the competition, sealing a 26-14 win at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium yesterday afternoon.
