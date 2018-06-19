Sport

Nick Mallett and Naas Botha cleared of racism allegations by report into Ashwin Willemse's studio walkout

By Khanyiso Tshwaku - 19 June 2018
Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela and Supersport CEO Gideon Khobane address the media on the outcomes of the investigation into alleged racist comments made towards Ashwin Willemse during a live studio broadcast.
Image: MASI LOSI

SuperSport chief executive officer Gideon Khobane said the report found that Mallett and Botha were not racist and they did not exhibit any unintended or subtle racism.

Khobane also said Willemse did not take part when the report was being compliled.

Willemse‚ who represented the Springboks in 19 tests from 2003 to 2007 and was also part of the 2007 Rugby World Cup winning squad‚ walked off set on May 19 after the conclusion of the Lions/Brumbies Super Rugby match that took place at Ellis Park.

Willemse spoke of being labelled a "quota player" and refused to be "patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid / segregated era".

Willemse went on to say he "can't work with people who undermine other people" and that he was "glad it happened on live TV so that people can see".

More to follow........

- TimesLIVE



Source: TMG Digital.

