Nobody has a guaranteed position at Pirates‚ says coach Sredojevic to Khuzwayo

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has challenged newly-signed goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo to prepare himself for hard work as the club's No1 jersey won’t be handed to him on a silver platter.

Sredojevic couldn’t hide his delight after Pirates signed the former Kaizer Chiefs goal-minder a few days ago.

Khuzwayo struggled for game time at the Amakhosi‚ with Itumeleng Khune being number one for most of the six years he spent at Naturena.

“Purely on merit it is up to him [Khuzwayo] to convince us technically that he deserves the place‚” said Sredojevic‚ who also has Wayne Sandilands‚ Siyabonga Mpontshane and Jackson Mabokgwane as Bucs goalkeepers.

“Nobody has a guaranteed position in the team.