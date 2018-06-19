Rassie may throw Brits into the deep end at Newlands
Veteran hooker Schalk Brits is set for a dramatic recall to Test rugby against England this weekend after Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus indicated he would feature in the third Test at Newlands.
