Tornado must take blame for failing

Tornado head coach Tshepo Motsoeneng feels they could have fought harder for promotion to National First Division at the playoffs that were recently held at Turfloop University Fields in Polokwane.

Motsoeneng said they had only themselves to blame because they controlled what happened in both their group’s stage games against Buya Msuthu and The Dolphins.

The tournament saw Maccabi FC from Gauteng and TS Sporting from Mpumalanga gaining promotion to the second-tier league, and Motsoeneng was adamant they could have done better.

“From the first whistle, we were on top of the game against Buya Msuthu. We had good chances but we could not convert them.

“When I say good chances I mean one-on-one chances, where a player has a clear chance and shoots wide instead of controlling the ball.

“So I don’t know whether to call it luck or what, but that’s what happened,” said Motsoeneng.

The former Free State Stars’ shotstopper said he expected his charges to struggle with the altitude, so he brought in the more experienced players like Vuyisile Wana, Luyolo Nomandela and others, but nothing came out of that.

“Sometimes you always wonder why certain players left PSL, because from there on it was just stagnant. Then Buya Msuthu gained momentum and they became more threatening to us. But I must say that our centre-backs stood firm and protected us from many dangers.

“And no one will ever see a game like that in ABC Motsepe League – where everything was tactical and where coaches were thinking and players are also coming out to the party.”

Motsoeneng said he expected their game against The Dolphins to be a challenge. He said he paid attention to them before the playoffs, so was in a position to study the game tactics.

“I watched them playing the VW Tournament and they were not that strong, and the other teams were giving them problems.

“But they ended up winning that tournament, but we also took them to task. During the game against them we took the lead.

“Unfortunatetly one of our players, who just left Charlie Hlalele [signed a three-year deal with AmaZulu] missed a clear one on one that could have given us the lead.

“And I don’t know what he did there. I was in the bench and I felt like collapsing.”

Motsoeneng said more mistakes then started coming from their number one goalie, Phuti “PhutiMinaj” Lekoloane, who surprised many when he got the man-of-the-match accolade after their nil-all draw against Buya Msuthu.

“We conceded a corner-kick and the goalkeeper [Phuti “PhutiMinaj” Lekoloane] stunned me.

“How do you park the bus when your goalkeeper drops the ball? Because remember, we were one-nil up, so we had to sit and watch, but we conceded.

“Because I think our goalkeeper could have done better, because that was a soft ball.

“And against Buya Msuthu he came up with two brilliant saves towards the end of the game – a one on one shot on target – and got man-of-the-match.

“And now he plays his home team, because he is from Limpopo, and this happens and I didn’t understand.

“Because I’ve been a professional myself and I’ve made countless errors, but I don’t know what happened to him.”

Motsoeneng added: “I couldn’t pressure him [Lekoloane] after the game. It just wasn’t the right time for me to talk to him – he was emotional.”

He said even though they made a point to put on a good show for everyone watching, he believed their decision-making was a bit poor.

“Other teams were just kicking the ball and hoping to score, and we showed them how this thing is done.

“If you watched TS Sporting, Maccabi, there was nothing to write home about. But I always say good teams will always go back home.”