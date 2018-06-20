Steve Komphela is set to bounce back to coaching in the Premier Soccer League when he is unveiled at troubled Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday‚ TimesLIVE can reveal.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach resigned from the Soweto giants in April after an unsuccessful three-year stay at Naturena‚ but returns to a province where he has found much success in the past.

Komphela was lauded for two spells in charge of Free State Stars‚ having also played for the club‚ as he led the side to three top eight finishes in five seasons combined‚ including fourth in the 2008/09 campaign.

It also brings him into close proximity with his nemesis in recent times‚ Belgian coach Luc Eymael‚ who is currently in charge of Stars.

The pair clashed last season when Komphela accused Eymael of seeking his job at Chiefs.