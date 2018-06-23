Sport

Rassie is ‘on button with his plans’

Ex-captain gushes over changes and exciting gameplan

By Ross Roche - 23 June 2018

Former Springbok captain and legend Jean de Villiers believes that Springbok rugby is heading in the right direction.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X