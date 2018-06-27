Stalemate favours sides

France and Denmark are through

France secured first place ahead of Denmark in Group C yesterday following a 0-0 draw in Moscow that could set up a heavyweight World Cup clash with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the last 16. Didier Deschamps’ side dominated possession but struggled to create any clear-cut chances against a determined Denmark, who will likely meet Croatia for a place in the quarterfinals.

