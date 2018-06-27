Swallows fired for trench warfare

Swallows will be looking to defeat its bogey team when they take on Walter Sisulu University All Blacks in the Nashua Tournament knockout final at a venue and date to still be confirmed. The curtain-raiser to the SuperSport Rugby Challenge Festival, is expected to be televised on SuperSport 1. Last season WSU All Blacks managed to overpower Swallows on two occasions in the Border Super League.

