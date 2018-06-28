Germans out of Cup

South Korea make history

Germany crashed out of the World Cup yesterday after a stoppage-time VAR-assisted goal from Younggwon Kim and a late second by Son Heungmin earned South Korea a famous 2-0 win. The Germans needed to beat Korea by two clear goals in their final group F match at Kazan stadium to advance to the last 16.

