Germans out of Cup
South Korea make history
Germany crashed out of the World Cup yesterday after a stoppage-time VAR-assisted goal from Younggwon Kim and a late second by Son Heungmin earned South Korea a famous 2-0 win. The Germans needed to beat Korea by two clear goals in their final group F match at Kazan stadium to advance to the last 16.
