Nobavu eye that Spanish trip

Former Hudson Park pupil Lindokuhle Nobavu thinks his dreams of playing in the Spanish La Liga are getting closer to becoming a reality as he prepares for his first two tournaments in Europe.

Nobavu managed to make the Amatuks development squad set to jet off to France and Sweden on July 6 to play in the annual Paris World Games in France and the Gothia Cup – the World Youth Cup – in Sweden.

The NU2-born striker, 17, who left Hudson after finishing his Grade 10 for Tukssport High School after he was recruited by AmaTuks development side, said that although travelling abroad felt like a dream come true, he was more concerned about representing his birthplace.

He said he hoped this trip would pave his way to Spanish football arenas and give hope to those facing hard times in Mdantsane.

“I’m excited to be going to these tournaments but, at the same time, I feel like I have a responsibility to motivate other young players from where I come from.

“Because not many people from Mdantsane are able to get to this privileged position that I’m in, so I need to represent them,” said Nobavu.

The youngster said his lifelong goal was to play for any team campaigning in the Spanish La Liga.

“The players in Spain make playing the ball look much easy because they play simple football, ironically, which is the hardest thing to do in football.

“They play one-two touches and I like that very much because in Mdantsane with my friends and even at school that’s how we played our soccer.

“And because of the football culture there as well, because I’m a Barcelona fan and I love to wear their number 13 or 15 jersey.

“But for the sake of being realistic, at the moment would like to play for any team in La Liga, but in South Africa it’s Orlando Pirates.”

The matric pupil said he wanted to further his studies at the University of Pretoria Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology.

But that’s only if the maestro does not get an offer from a PSL team.

“I have not received any professional offers from the PSL teams, but I have applied for places to study at universities.

“But I would love to continue with Tuks and study electrical engineering or construction management, but engineering is my first option.

“So I’m also focusing on my studies as well so that next year I don’t get to sit home and just play soccer because there are no guarantees in football.”