Painful exit for ‘Lions’
Ill-discipline sees Senegal lose out
A powerful header from Barcelona’s Yerry Mina fired Colombia into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Group H rivals Senegal’s “Lions of Teranga”, who crashed out due to a poorer disciplinary record than Japan. Colombia and Japan will play either England or Belgium, who were playing later yesterday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.