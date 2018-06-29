Painful exit for ‘Lions’

Ill-discipline sees Senegal lose out

A powerful header from Barcelona’s Yerry Mina fired Colombia into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Group H rivals Senegal’s “Lions of Teranga”, who crashed out due to a poorer disciplinary record than Japan. Colombia and Japan will play either England or Belgium, who were playing later yesterday.

