Swallows crowned Nashua Tournament champs

Swallows were crowned the Nashua Tournament champions after beating 13-6 WSU All Blacks at Old Boys Nashua Park in East London this evening.

The highly competitive game between the two Border Super League contenders was game of two sides and both coaches Yongama Mkaza (Swallows) and Sipho Metula (All Blacks ) admitted to having being put to the test.

“Today's win was not easy and you could see that both teams were prepared for this game, but it was good game.

“The stadium was full and everyone was entertained, and no one said we would take the cup.

And as I said during the week that were are going to give WSU the respect they deserve, but inside these four lines, we will play according to our structure and make sure that by the end of game we would be the winners,” said Swallows coach Yongama Mkaza.

All Blacks coach Sipho Metula said any team with mistakes would always come second best.

“That what has let us down today, there are positives that we take out of this game – which is the character of the boys.

“They played up until the very last minute and we had chances that we didn't take, but the boys played very well,” said Metula.