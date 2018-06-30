EC Bees no more after boss sells status

After three successful seasons of campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League EC Bees is no more.

This follows a decision by the club's chairman Simthembile Ntlanstana to sell the club's third-tier league status to Bush Bucks Academy based in East London.

Ntlantsana confirmed to DispatchLive that he had resorted to selling The Crazy Gang's place in the league, although the club did exceptionally well last season – finishing as the runners up and reaching the Nedbank Cup last 16 stage.

The former Mthatha Bucks co-owner said he could no longer carry the costs of running a team and knew how much locals supported Bees.

“It was a tough decision that but it had to made, because it was getting too much for me to run the club financially, because it's not easy running a club in the ABC Motsepe [League].

“But I was doing it with for the people of Buffalo City then it ended up being a team loved by the entire province.

“And I feel the sorry mostly for the players that were playing for the team - they gave it their all and they were the ones motivating me to stay on as sole chairman of the club.

“With that hope that corporates would eventually come on board and sponsor the club financially, but that never happened. So I thought this was the right time to sell,” said Ntlantsana.