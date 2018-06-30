Messi under pressure to find his rhythm

Clash with France a huge test for Barca playmaker

Argentina and Lionel Messi need to find form fast if they are to go any further in the World Cup today when they meet a France team who have yet to live up to their billing.The first last-16 match in Russia promises to be a fascinating clash of two under-achieving sides who are supposedly on different trajectories.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.