Messi under pressure to find his rhythm
Clash with France a huge test for Barca playmaker
Argentina and Lionel Messi need to find form fast if they are to go any further in the World Cup today when they meet a France team who have yet to live up to their billing.The first last-16 match in Russia promises to be a fascinating clash of two under-achieving sides who are supposedly on different trajectories.
