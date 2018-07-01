Botha keeps raising the bar
East London’s very own dead lift world record- holder in her weight division, Toinee Botha, has started with her preparations for the Powerlifting World Championships to be staged in Hungary in September. After winning the world champs in September last year, Botha automatically qualified for the RPC SA National Championships that were held in Durban on June 22.
