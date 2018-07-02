Ajax Cape Town have effectively been restored to 15th position in the Absa Premiership after their bid to set aside the ruling for arbiter Advocate William Mokhari was successful on Monday.

Judge Denise Fisher has ruled in the favour of the Cape Town club‚ saying only FIFA has the jurisdiction to rule on the matter.

It means the points that were awarded to Platinum Stars‚ SuperSport United and Polokwane City are returned to Ajax‚ which moves them from the bottom of the league‚ and automatic relegation‚ back to 15th position.

It also means AmaZulu are returned to the top eight‚ with SuperSport United slipping out of the top half for the first time in their history.

The only logical way forward now for the Premier Soccer League is either to replay the Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs‚ that were won by Black Leopards‚ or expand the league to 18 teams for next season‚ with four relegated at the end of the campaign.

Leopards might be next in line to mount a court challenge if there is a forced replay of the play-offs‚ which could yet delay the start of the new Absa Premiership season‚ which is set down for the August 3.