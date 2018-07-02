Swallows triumph in final
Mdantsane club beat All Blacks
Swallows coach Yongama Mkaza gives all the credit to his players for winning the Nashua Knockout Tournament on Friday night. Mkaza’s team beat the WSU All Blacks 13-6 in a pulsating final at Old Boys Nashua Park in East London. It was a game of two halves for the Border Super League teams, with both coaches – Mkaza and Sipho Metula – saying their teams had been put to the test.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.