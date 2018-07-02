Swallows triumph in final

Mdantsane club beat All Blacks

Swallows coach Yongama Mkaza gives all the credit to his players for winning the Nashua Knockout Tournament on Friday night. Mkaza’s team beat the WSU All Blacks 13-6 in a pulsating final at Old Boys Nashua Park in East London. It was a game of two halves for the Border Super League teams, with both coaches – Mkaza and Sipho Metula – saying their teams had been put to the test.

