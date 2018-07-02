Sport

Swallows triumph in final

Mdantsane club beat All Blacks

By Mfundo Piliso - 02 July 2018

Swallows coach Yongama Mkaza gives all the credit to his players for winning the Nashua Knockout Tournament on Friday night. Mkaza’s team beat the WSU All Blacks 13-6 in a pulsating final at Old Boys Nashua Park in East London. It was a game of two halves for the Border Super League teams, with both coaches – Mkaza and Sipho Metula – saying their teams had been put to the test.

