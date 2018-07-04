Brave fightback rids Border of opening day blues

It was a good day for the Border U13 Craven Week team on day two of their national rugby week at Diamantveld High in Kimberley yesterday as they bounced back from their disappointing opening day loss in style.

The team cruised to a confident 20-10 victory over the Pumas in one of the morning’s opening games to get on the winning track.

After finding the going tough on Monday's first day of action, going down 29-7 to the Golden Lions, the pressure was on to produce a response and the team did so in impressive fashion.

“I really was confident that the boys would bounce back,” said Border U13 coach Byron Josephs.

“Yesterday (Monday) we had a bit of a shocker, we let it go in the first half and then got into the game too late, so it was important to get back up from that.

“But we knew our preparation would kick in, we trusted in the plan and process and it came through in the end today (Tuesday).”

In the game the team got off to a good start and built a 10-0 lead by the halftime break thanks to a brace from eighthman Bunono Jabavu.

The second half was then a more closely fought affair with both sides crossing the whitewash twice each, Border through left-wing Lihle Maqhugula and fullback Likhona Rulumente, to seal the important win.

“It was a proper forward performance in the first half, they did very well to lay the platform throughout the game and those first two tries were from the great work of the forwards, while our second two were very good team tries,” explained Josephs. “So overall I am very happy with what I saw.”

The Border U13 team will now enjoy their first bye of the week today before being back in action with their third match tomorrow, with their opposition still to be decided.

“The guys will enjoy the day off, we will be supporting our U16 team in their important match,” said Josephs.

“The confidence is always there and I think we will get better as the week goes on and our best game should be our last one.”

In other results, the Border Country Districts team crashed to their second loss of the week yesterday.

After being brushed aside31-7 by the Griffons on day one, they put in a better defensive effort but were unable to breach the Zimbabwe defence, eventually going down 13-0. They will hope to regroup during today's bye, before looking for their first win when play resumes tomorrow.

The Border U16 Grant Khomo Week team will be looking to continue their fantastic start to their national week when they take on the Blue Bulls at 2.30pm today. It is set to be a massive encounter as the Bulls beat the Lions 23-17 on day one, so this match will most likely decide which one of the teams will make it to the main game of the week on Friday.

