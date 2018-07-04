Sweden power through – just
Unimpressive win over Switzerland leaves much to be desired though
Sweden reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years after Emil Forsberg’s deflected shot earned a scrappy 1-0 win over Switzerland yesterday. This was far from a classic at the Saint Petersburg Stadium and if Colombia or England’s players were watching on from Moscow, they could be forgiven for feeling bullish about their prospects in the last eight.
