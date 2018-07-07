'Bitter' Brazil boss Tite keeps quiet on future

Brazil coach Title left questions hanging over his future but refused to point the finger as the five-time champions crashed out of the World Cup after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Belgium on Friday in Kazan.

Four years after the drama of Neymar's injury and a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany on home soil‚ Brazil were forced back to the drawing board as they followed neighbours Argentina‚ Uruguay and Colombia in exiting the tournament earlier than hoped.

Brazil had been undefeated in their last 15 games under Tite‚ a streak in which a resurgent Selecao had conceded only three goals.

Their World Cup hopes were turned upside down in 31 first-half minutes when Fernandinho's 13th minute own goal put Belgium ahead before a superb strike from Kevin De Bruyne left Brazil‚ and Neymar‚ staring at a spectacular defeat.

Tite admitted it was a "bitter" defeat‚ but he brushed aside suggestions he could resign.