Trevor Klose a chance to test fitness

The Trevor Klose 10km road race on Sunday takes on added significance given that the Border Half Marathon team hopefuls will have one last chance to prove their fitness and readiness to take on South Africa’s best at the SA Half Marathon championships in Port Elizabeth on July 28.

Klose was himself a humble man dedicated to the sport he loved, and he would be immensely proud that a race named after him could carry such an impressive impact for so many.

In addition to provincial excitement there is the opportunity for the average club runner to show their mid-winter form and for Comrades runners to possibly test their legs again, by covering a little over 10% of the distance they achieved a month ago, between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

A large Border training squad was announced in May and they are expected to be racing up front in both the men’s and women’s fields along with various age groupers.

Border Athletics have made it known that only those who run the race will be considered unless they have made successful representation in respect of their unavailability.

Not all runners have made use of the training sessions and those who have are likely to be given first option at team selection.

Of the men that have been seen at training, Real Gijimas’ runner Luthando Hejana, Bulelani Mgubo of All Stars and Nikelo Lolwana of Easy Equities Born 2 Run have been the most impressive.

Lukhanyo Ngxoko and Masivuye Poswa of Born 2 Run live in the rural areas, but will certainly come into consideration, while Lusapho April of Oxford Striders is expected to make himself available as well.

With the team likely to be limited to 15 or so members across the board, competition for places will be tight, meaning that the age groups will likely go no deeper than two per category.

Names such as Makaya Masumpa, Siyabulela Madlavana and Israel Morake are the stand out names among these men.

Hanlie Botha of Born 2 Run heads up a strong women’s field and is likely to do likewise in Port Elizabeth.

Her clubmate Stephanie Smith is away running a trail run in Mauritius and may or may not be deemed ready for the half marathon.

Andrea Ranger, who will be making her debut for Born 2 Run, is not available for selection but will certainly challenge for a podium finish at the race, while the selectors will be closely watching her long time rival and new club colleague, Caryn Lategan, just back running after Comrades, along with Jaime Griffiths, Danieka de Kock, Michelle Conroy, Sharon Wood of Run Walk for Life and others.

First woman home at Comrades, Karen Davis is running the Knysna Half Marathon but is available, while Melanie Schemel could also crack the nod, albeit that she is away on school holidays.

The race starts at the East London Athletic Clubhouse in Cambridge West at 7am and meanders through the surrounding suburbs.

Entries are still available at Total Sports, Vincent and at Sportsman’s Warehouse, Beacon Bay as well as at the ELAC Clubhouse between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday evening.