Border off to cracking start at Craven Week
A ruthless performance from the Border Craven Week team saw them get their national rugby week off to a cracking start with a 68-17 win over Limpopo in Paarl yesterday afternoon. It was one-way traffic in both halves as Border crashed the whitewash 10 times in the match, six times in the second half to enjoy a 40-12 lead at the break, before adding four more in the second 35 to seal a thumping win first up.
