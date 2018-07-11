Three Lions’ fired up to roar

It has been long time coming for the England nation side for Cup glory

England are dreaming of a first World Cup final since 1966 but first they must come through today’s semifinal at the Luzhniki Stadium against Croatia in what looks like their toughest test yet in Russia. Excitement has reached fever-pitch levels back in England, with Gareth Southgate’s young team making it to the last four of a major tournament for the first time since Euro ‘96, and for the first time at a World Cup since Italy in 1990.

