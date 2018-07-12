Ajax Cape Town counting the costs of the Tendai Ndoro eligibility debacle

Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou has lamented the financial losses the club has suffered since the start of the debacle over Tendai Ndoro's eligibility.

The Mother City club have been involved in a long-running legal battles involving their former striker Ndoro and they were docked nine points in an arbitration by Advocate William Mokhari for fielding the ineligible player.Last week‚ Judge Denise Fisher found in Ajax’s favour and reversed their automatic relegation by restoring them to 15th in the league.

The PSL’s executive committee resolved to appeal the judgment‚ pending ratification from a meeting of the Board of Governors to be held in Sandton on Thursday."Obviously when you are dealing with the number of advocates that have been involved then it adds up‚” Efstathiou said.

The club boss also says his players have been in training camp but do not know what they are preparing for.

“The players are training extremely well but there is a mental situation where they don’t know where they will be playing.

“For us the biggest issue is that we can’t go into the transfer market and sign any players with this unresolved.”

Efstathiou wants his team to be treated fairly by its mother body the PSL.

“Yes we did not have the best season but we did deserve to be in 15th position and to compete in the playoffs.

"For us not to be given that opportunity is very unfair.

"Such a harsh punishment has never been done before.”