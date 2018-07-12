Now Les Bleus in for final assault

Deschamps eager to see his making amends after Euro setback 2 years ago

France coach Didier Deschamps urged his side to seize their chance of redemption in the World Cup final after admitting he has still not got over the pain of defeat in the Euro 2016 final. Samuel Umtiti headed the only goal in a 1-0 semifinal win over Belgium in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, consigning the Red Devils “golden generation” to another bitter defeat.

