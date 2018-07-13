JUST IN | Chiefs finally reveal new coach

Kaizer Chiefs have sensationally announced former Free State Stars coach Giovanni Solinas as their new head coach.

After keeping their supporters waiting for three weeks past their deadline of the start of their preseason on June 25 to announce a new coach‚ Chiefs stunningly chose Twitter and a “live” posting on their Facebook page to announce the Italian as head coach.

Solinas (50) coached clubs such as MC Oran in Algeria and Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia before a promising two seasons at Stars in 2015-16 and 2016-17.