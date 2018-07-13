Raven grabs momentous doubles spot
The South African and his New Zealand partner cracks it at Wimbledon
Raven Klaasen will get another shot at the big time after he and playing partner Michael Venus powered their way into tomorrow's Wimbledon men's doubles final after triumphing 7-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 over Joe Salisbury and Frederick Nielsen yesterday afternoon. The 13th seeded South African/New Zealand duo took two hours and 21 minutes to break down the stubborn unseeded UK/Denmark pair to put them into their first Wimbledon final.
