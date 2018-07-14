Border out to make final stand pay real dividends
Mixed feelings for Craven Week side after two high-scoring clashes
The BuilditBorder Craven Week team will get the chance to seal a perfect week as they take on Free State in their final match of the 2018 Craven Week. The stage is set for a grand finale and, although they are not in the main game of the week, Border can be very proud of their effort this year regardless of the result of their last game.
