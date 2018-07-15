Itumeleng Khune expressed optimism that the players will adjust well to the tactics of new Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas after admitting to having found it difficult to understand the methods of previous boss Steve Komphela.

“He [Giovanni] told us his philosophy and how he wants us to play on and off the ball‚” Khune said.

“We struggled a bit under coach Steve because a lot of us couldn’t adjust to what he wanted from us as players.”

After three barrens seasons‚ there is a renewed hope at Amakhosi after the appointment of Solinas last Friday.

After a long wait‚ the management finally hired the Italian‚ who has only two weeks to prepare the team before the start of the new season.