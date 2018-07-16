IBF title thrills veteran Mthalane
Top SA fighter hands Waseem his first loss in Kuala Lumpur clash
Moruti Mthalane says winning the IBF flyweight crown yesterday for the second time in his long career was sweeter than his first coronation in 2009.
