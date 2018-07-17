High stakes for top bout
Konkco all fired up as he brings first world title fight to his hometown
Mthatha will be the focal point of boxing action this coming weekend when it hosts its first ever world boxing title fight. This when the son of the soil Simpiwe Konkco returns to his birthplace from Johannesburg to engage in an IBO world mini-flyweight title defence against tough Filipino Toto Landero on Sunday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.