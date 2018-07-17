High stakes for top bout

Konkco all fired up as he brings first world title fight to his hometown

Mthatha will be the focal point of boxing action this coming weekend when it hosts its first ever world boxing title fight. This when the son of the soil Simpiwe Konkco returns to his birthplace from Johannesburg to engage in an IBO world mini-flyweight title defence against tough Filipino Toto Landero on Sunday.

