Eastern Cape U21s bounce back with win

The Eastern Cape bounced back in the SAB league U21 National Championship with a 2-0 win against North West at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi this morning.

A goal from Cwangco Tofile and an own goal from the opposition were enough to push the province through with three points in the bag. The local lads had a bad start to their campaign after suffering an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the hands of last year's runners- up USSA and they are now looking to collect maximum points against the Western Cape in their second match this afternoon.

Eastern Cape coach Samkelo “Scolari” Papu said after the disappointing result he had to remind the boys why they were at the tournament.

“They bounced back well and it was just a matter of them scoring goals, because they were not playing like a team, but at least now they showed they are believing in themselves. “And this win was a validation of their talent and they can still do more when we play against Western Cape later today. “After this win I think they are ready to give us more, because they can really play and we told them that they need to adapt and play their own football,” said Papu.

Eastern Cape face Western Cape at 3.30pm today.