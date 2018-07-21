Magnificent Six for SA

Border players were on top of their game at Craven Week and make the South African Schools squad

In a well deserved boost for Border schools rugby, six players were rewarded for their top Craven Week form by being selected for the South African Schools team, after the Buildit Border Craven Week team went through their campaign unbeaten. Fullback and captain Sibabalwe Xamlashe, flank-lock Jarrod Taylor, hooker Jacques Goosen, flank-lock Uzile Tele, inside centre Mnombo Zwelendaba and scrumhalf Thomas Bursey are the players to be included in this year’s 28-man squad that will take on England,...

