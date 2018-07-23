Konkco still King of the ring
Young Filipino gives it his all – but it’s not enough
It was tougher than anticipated but finally Simphiwe Konkco emerged with his IBO mini-flyweight title intact after a unanimous decision win over Filipino Toto Landero at Zamakulungisa Hall at the Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha yesterday.
