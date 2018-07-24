Russia bout pits Funeka against BSA

Veteran fighter’s camp feels hard done by as body demands clearance

Mdantsane boxing veteran Ali Funeka is currently locked in a bitter wrangle with Boxing SA over his travel today to Russia for a fight this coming weekend. Funeka is scheduled to fly out of East London at 9am this morning to catch a flight at OR Tambo International airport to Russia. He is slated to face unbeaten Armenian Gor Yeritsyan at Galaktika Culture Centre, Estosadok in Russia on Saturday.

