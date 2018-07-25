Cash prizes big incentive for young guns

The Gompo Local Football Association is preparing to host their much anticipated Botani Construction soccer tournament that will be played at the Amalinda grounds over the next two weekends.

The LFA will launch the tournament at the East London City Hall where the draw will take place on Friday.

Gompo LFA deputy chairman Nzimeni Fanta said the 16 teams playing in the LFA league which include eight U15 teams and eight U13 will have their own draw.

“We also have four Sasol League teams – Birmingham City, Fort Hare University, Walter Sisulu University and Young Achievers,” said Fanta.

He said the two Motsepe League teams Birmingham City and Future Tigers and three SAB League teams which are also affiliated to the Gompo will be drawn separately.

“We are launching this Botani sponsored tournament and we are excited that companies like them are starting to come onboard. We’ve invited representatives from the Buffalo City Metro Municipality to be part of the tournament including Safa-BCM.”

Fanta said all the juniors in the U13 and U15 won’t have a prize-money, but they will get a full playing kit, medals plus a trophy.

“In the senior teams in the Motsepe league they will get a R2 000 first prize and medals and trophy. In second place the prize will be R1 000, with medals and a trophy. And for the third and fourth places R1 000 prize-money will be up for grabs, but no medals.”

He said the aim of the prizemonies was to give the teams a financial boost. “They have the league to plan for, as you know it’s a lot of money to run the teams, as they have travelling costs and so forth.” The tournament starts this Sunday and commences the following weekend at Amalinda.