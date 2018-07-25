De Bruyn aims to raise stakes

Theunis de Bruyn has set his sights on becoming South Africa’s permanent number three, the 25-year-old said after proving his credentials during his team’s comprehensive defeat against Sri Lanka on Monday. The right-hander displayed exemplary focus and application, apart from his technical solidity, to register his maiden Test century, also the first by a South African batsman in the two-Test series.

