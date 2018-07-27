Ajax in suprise U-turn
The Premier Soccer League is now confident of going ahead with preparations for the start of the 2018-2019 season after scoring a 3-0 legal win in their battle against Ajax Cape Town at the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday. PSL’s legal representative Denis Sibuyi refused to call it a 3-0 victory but admitted that the outcome of the court proceedings brought huge relief to the PSL.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.