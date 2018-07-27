Ajax in suprise U-turn

The Premier Soccer League is now confident of going ahead with preparations for the start of the 2018-2019 season after scoring a 3-0 legal win in their battle against Ajax Cape Town at the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday. PSL’s legal representative Denis Sibuyi refused to call it a 3-0 victory but admitted that the outcome of the court proceedings brought huge relief to the PSL.

