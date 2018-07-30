Sweet revenge for Ndulani over arch-rival Magusha

And Mvula wins in fourth round against Cape Town opponent Yulle

Ayanda Ndulani exacted his revenge when he outsmarted Xolisa Magusha to lift the ABU mini-flyweight title at the Orient Theatre Sunday. Ndulani whose only loss in 12 bouts had been to Magusha refused to brawl with the free swinging foe. While the fight was initially billed to feature Magusha's SA title it was the continental belt at stake.

