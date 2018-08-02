Police plan to give it best shot

Second-placed Police are on a mission to continue their winning run this weekend in the Border Super League.

The side are preparing to host the Nashua Old Boys at Police Park on Saturday, and coach Fergus Kennedy aims to field his best squad as he wants to finish on a high note. They are coming off a stunning 21-8 away win against Komani-based Breakers at Mlungisi Stadium.

“I’m just glad we managed to get a win against Breakers, because our preparations that week went well. As you know we were off for like two weeks and also we had to bring in many new players as well because of the injuries we had,” said Kennedy.

“The thing with club rugby is that you struggle to get the same players in the field every weekend, because you are sitting with guys that are working.

“And you can’t force them to come out to training and games because they are not getting paid by the club. Plus they also have family issues too, and I think that’s the major issue and I think that’s where Swallows have had the upperhand.

“Because they are practising together day in, day out, which means they can easily form that connection and combinations and it works well for them, and for us it’s a struggle.”

Kennedy said they were fairly confident going into their last game of the league.

“We’ve got most of our players back. Maybe it’s two or three that are not going to be there. So we want to field our strongest possible side and see if we can’t get maximum points against Old Boys.